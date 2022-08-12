Global Synthetic Latex Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Synthetic Latex market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Latex market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Acrylics
SB Latex
PVA
Vinyl Copolymers
PU
Others
Segment by Application
Paints and Coatings
Adhesives and Sealants
Paper and Paperboard
Textile
Others
By Company
BASF
Celanese
DIC
Dow Chemical
Styron
Synthomer
Wacker Chemie
3M
Akzo Nobel
Alberdingk Boley
AP Resinas
Arkema
Asahi Kasei
Asian Paints
Bayer MaterialScience
Berkshire Hathaway
Chemec
Clariant
Dairen Chemical
Eastman Chemical
Eni
EOC Group
Financiera Maderera
Hansol Chemical
JSR
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Latex Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Latex Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylics
1.2.3 SB Latex
1.2.4 PVA
1.2.5 Vinyl Copolymers
1.2.6 PU
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Latex Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paints and Coatings
1.3.3 Adhesives and Sealants
1.3.4 Paper and Paperboard
1.3.5 Textile
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Synthetic Latex Production
2.1 Global Synthetic Latex Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Synthetic Latex Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Latex Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Latex Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Latex Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Synthetic Latex Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Synthetic Latex Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Synthetic Latex Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Synthetic Latex Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Synthetic Latex Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Synthetic Latex Sales by Region (2017-2022)
