Global Solvent-Based Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Solid Content?35%
Solid Content?35%
Solvent based acrylic pressure sensitive adhesive with solid content less than 35% occupies the main market and will maintain this status in the future.
Segment by Application
Tape
Label
Protective Film
Other
Tape and labels are the two most used sectors, accounting for more than half of the overall market.
By Company
Henkel
3M
Arkema
Soken Chemical & Engineering
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
Tesa SE
LG Chem
Berry Plastics
Jiangyin Shuanghua Science and Technology
Xinfeng Group
HB Fuller
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Solvent-Based Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solvent-Based Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive
1.2 Solvent-Based Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Solvent-Based Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Solid Content?35%
1.2.3 Solid Content?35%
1.3 Solvent-Based Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Solvent-Based Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Tape
1.3.3 Label
1.3.4 Protective Film
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Solvent-Based Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Solvent-Based Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Solvent-Based Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Solvent-Based Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Solvent-Based Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Solvent-Based Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Solven
