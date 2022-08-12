Global Solvent-Based Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Solid Content?35%

Solvent based acrylic pressure sensitive adhesive with solid content less than 35% occupies the main market and will maintain this status in the future.

Segment by Application

Tape

Label

Protective Film

Other

Tape and labels are the two most used sectors, accounting for more than half of the overall market.

By Company

Henkel

3M

Arkema

Soken Chemical & Engineering

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

Tesa SE

LG Chem

Berry Plastics

Jiangyin Shuanghua Science and Technology

Xinfeng Group

HB Fuller

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

