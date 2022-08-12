Global Ink Solvents Sales Market Report 2021
The global Ink Solvents market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ink Solvents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Alcohol Solvents
Ester Solvents
Benzene Solvents
Ketone Solvents
Segment by Application
Flexible Packaging
Folding Cartons
Corrugated Cardboard
Other
The Ink Solvents market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Ink Solvents market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
Eastman
DowDuPont
Basf
Ashland
Shell
Mitsubishi Shoji Chem
Solvay
Evonik
Celanese
Ineos
Exxon Mobil
Vertec Biosolvent
Lotte Chem
LyondellBasell
LG Chem
Arkema
Showa Denko
YIP'S Chem
Yankuang Lunan Chem
Baichuan Chem
Super Chemical
Sanmu Chem
Jinyimeng Group
Jianye Chem
Zhongchuang Chem
CNPC
Lianhai Bio-tech
Sopo Group
Jidong Solvent
Huayi Group
