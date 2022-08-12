Extended Stay Hotel Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030
Description
The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Extended Stay Hotel market analysis. The global Extended Stay Hotel market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.
The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Extended Stay Hotel market in various places.
Major key players covered in this report are:
Hilton Worldwide
Hyatt Hotel
Choice Hotels International
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
Marriott International
Wyndham Hotel Group
Extended Stay America
G6 Hospitality
Best Western Hotels
AccorHotels
AKA
Days Inns
Fairmont Hotels and Resorts
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
MGM Resorts International
Magnuson Hotels
Radisson Hotel Group
Whitbread
BTG Homeinn Hotel Group
Huazhu Hotels Group
Jinjiang International
OYO
Quest Apartment Hotels
Ascott Limited
Regional Overview
A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Extended Stay Hotel report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Economic Type Extended Stay Hotel
Middle Type Extended Stay Hotel
Luxury Type Extended Stay Hotel
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Travelers
Business Customers
Trainers and Trainees
Government and Army Staffs
Others
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Extended Stay Hotel Market Overview
1.1 Extended Stay Hotel Definition
1.2 Global Extended Stay Hotel Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)
1.3 Global Extended Stay Hotel Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)
1.4 Global Extended Stay Hotel Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)
1.5 Global Extended Stay Hotel Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)
1.6 Global Extended Stay Hotel Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)
1.7 Extended Stay Hotel Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak
Chapter 2 Extended Stay Hotel Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Extended Stay Hotel Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.2 Global Extended Stay Hotel Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.3 Global Extended Stay Hotel Average Price by Player (2018-2020)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Extended Stay Hotel Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Extended Stay Hotel Market by Type
3.1.1 Economic Type Extended Stay Hotel
3.1.2 Middle Type Extended Stay Hotel
3.1.3 Luxury Type Extended Stay Hotel
3.2 Global Extended Stay Hotel Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Extended Stay Hotel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.4 Global Extended Stay Hotel Average Price by Type (2015-2020)
3.5 Leading Players of Extended Stay Hotel by Type in 2020
3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type
Chapter 4 Extended Stay Hotel Market Segment Analysis by Application
4.1 Global Extended Stay Hotel Market by Application
4.1.1 Travelers
4.1.2 Business Customers
4.1.3 Trainers and Trainees
4.1.4 Government and Army Staffs
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Extended Stay Hotel Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
4.3 Leading Consumers of Extended Stay Hotel by Application in 2020
4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application
Chapter 5 Extended Stay Hotel Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
5.1 Global Extended Stay Hotel Market by Sales Channel
5.1.1 Direct Channel
5.1.2 Distribution Channel
5.2 Global Extended Stay Hotel Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Extended Stay Hotel by Sales Channel in 2020
5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel
Continued…
