Global Industrial Solvent Sales Market Report 2021
The global Industrial Solvent market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Solvent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Hydrocarbons
Acids
Esters
Glycols
Aromatics
Alcohols
Ketones
Ethers
Others
Segment by Application
Dissolution Agent
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
Paints & Coating
Cleaning & Degreasing Product
Printing Products
Adhesives
Others
The Industrial Solvent market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Industrial Solvent market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
BASF
Dow
Total
ExxonMobil
Daicel
Nippon Refine
Royal Dutch Shell
Sinopec
OQ Chemicals
LyondellBasell Industries
Arkema
BP
Table of content
1 Industrial Solvent Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Solvent Product Scope
1.2 Industrial Solvent Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Solvent Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Hydrocarbons
1.2.3 Acids
1.2.4 Esters
1.2.5 Glycols
1.2.6 Aromatics
1.2.7 Alcohols
1.2.8 Ketones
1.2.9 Ethers
1.2.10 Others
1.3 Industrial Solvent Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Solvent Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Dissolution Agent
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
1.3.4 Paints & Coating
1.3.5 Cleaning & Degreasing Product
1.3.6 Printing Products
1.3.7 Adhesives
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Industrial Solvent Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Industrial Solvent Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Industrial Solvent Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Industrial Solvent Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Industrial Solvent Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Industrial Solvent Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Industrial Solvent Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Industrial Solvent Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Industrial Solvent Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Glo
