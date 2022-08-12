Uncategorized

Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Sales Market Report 2021

The global C2 Chlorinated Solvents market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global C2 Chlorinated Solvents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Perchloroethylene (PCE)

Trichloroethylene (TCE)

1,1,1-Trichloroethane (TCA)

Segment by Application

Dry Cleaning

Textile Treatment

Automotive Aerosols

Metal Degreasing

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

Others

The C2 Chlorinated Solvents market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the C2 Chlorinated Solvents market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

BASF

DowDuPont

AkzoNobel

Solvay

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Oxy Chemical

Table of content

1 C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market Overview
1.1 C2 Chlorinated Solvents Product Scope
1.2 C2 Chlorinated Solvents Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Perchloroethylene (PCE)
1.2.3 Trichloroethylene (TCE)
1.2.4 1,1,1-Trichloroethane (TCA)
1.3 C2 Chlorinated Solvents Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Dry Cleaning
1.3.3 Textile Treatment
1.3.4 Automotive Aerosols
1.3.5 Metal Degreasing
1.3.6 Refrigeration & Air Conditioning
1.3.7 Others
1.4 C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 C2 Chlorinated Solvents Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market Estimates and F

 

