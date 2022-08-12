Global Elastomeric Roof Coating Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Elastomeric Roof Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Elastomeric Roof Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water-Based Paints
Solvent-Based Paints
Segment by Application
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Education Building
Healthcare Building
Others
By Company
AkzoNobel
PPG
Sherwin-Williams
RPM
BASF SE
Nippon
DowDupont
Gardner-Gibson
Kansai Paint
Hempel A/S
National Coatings
Henry Company
GAF
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Elastomeric Roof Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Elastomeric Roof Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-Based Paints
1.2.3 Solvent-Based Paints
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Elastomeric Roof Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Commercial Building
1.3.4 Education Building
1.3.5 Healthcare Building
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Elastomeric Roof Coating Production
2.1 Global Elastomeric Roof Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Elastomeric Roof Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Elastomeric Roof Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Elastomeric Roof Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Elastomeric Roof Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Elastomeric Roof Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Elastomeric Roof Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Elastomeric Roof Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Elastomeric Roof Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Elastomeric Roof Coating Sales by Region
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/