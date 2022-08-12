Softwood Lumber Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Softwood Lumber market analysis. The global Softwood Lumber market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Softwood Lumber market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

Canfor Corporation

West Fraser Timber

Tolko Industries

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Western Forest Products

Weyerhaeuser

Georgia-Pacific

Sierra Pacific Industries

Interfor Corporation

EACOM Timber Corporation

McRae Lumber Company

Swedish Wood

Resolute Fire Products

Tembec Inc.

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Softwood Lumber report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Fir

Cedar

Pine

Treated Lumber

Redwood

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Construction Industry

Packaging Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Softwood Lumber Market Overview

1.1 Softwood Lumber Definition

1.2 Global Softwood Lumber Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Softwood Lumber Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Softwood Lumber Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Softwood Lumber Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Softwood Lumber Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Softwood Lumber Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Softwood Lumber Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Softwood Lumber Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Softwood Lumber Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Softwood Lumber Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Softwood Lumber Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Softwood Lumber Market by Type

3.1.1 Fir

3.1.2 Cedar

3.1.3 Pine

3.1.4 Treated Lumber

3.1.5 Redwood

3.2 Global Softwood Lumber Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Softwood Lumber Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Softwood Lumber Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Softwood Lumber by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Softwood Lumber Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Softwood Lumber Market by Application

4.1.1 Construction Industry

4.1.2 Packaging Industry

4.1.3 Manufacturing Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Softwood Lumber Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Softwood Lumber by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Softwood Lumber Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Softwood Lumber Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Softwood Lumber Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Softwood Lumber by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

