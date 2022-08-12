Uncategorized

Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sales Market Report 2021

The global Solvent Borne Coatings market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solvent Borne Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

One Component System Solvent Borne Coatings

Two Component System Solvent Borne Coatings

Segment by Application

Automotive Solvent Borne Coatings

Industrial Solvent Borne Coatings

Printing Inks

The Solvent Borne Coatings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Solvent Borne Coatings market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

BASF

Williams Hayward Protective

INDUSTRIA CHIMICA ADRIATICA

NEI

Laviosa Chimica Mineraria

BYK-CHEMIE

Axalta Coating Systems

Croda International

TOLSA

Table of content

1 Solvent Borne Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Solvent Borne Coatings Product Scope
1.2 Solvent Borne Coatings Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 One Component System Solvent Borne Coatings
1.2.3 Two Component System Solvent Borne Coatings
1.3 Solvent Borne Coatings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Automotive Solvent Borne Coatings
1.3.3 Industrial Solvent Borne Coatings
1.3.4 Printing Inks
1.4 Solvent Borne Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Solvent Borne Coatings Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sales Estimate

 

