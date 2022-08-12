Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Demand-Side Platform (DSP) market analysis. The global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Demand-Side Platform (DSP) market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

Criteo

Double Click

Facebook Ads Manager

Adobe

Trade Desk

Amazon (AAP)

Appnexus

Dataxu

Mediamath

SocioMatic

Sizmek

Tubemogul

Oath Inc

AdForm

Amobee

Centro Inc

Gourmet Ads

Rhythmone

Smart AdServer

Unruly Group

Emerse Sverige

StackAdapt

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Demand-Side Platform (DSP) report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

RTB (Real Time Bidding)

PPB (Programmatic Premium Buying)

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Retail

Automotive

BFSI

Telecom

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Overview

1.1 Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Definition

1.2 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market by Type

3.1.1 RTB (Real Time Bidding)

3.1.2 PPB (Programmatic Premium Buying)

3.2 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Demand-Side Platform (DSP) by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market by Application

4.1.1 Retail

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 BFSI

4.1.4 Telecom

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Demand-Side Platform (DSP) by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Demand-Side Platform (DSP) by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

