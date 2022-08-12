Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030
Description
The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Demand-Side Platform (DSP) market analysis. The global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.
The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Demand-Side Platform (DSP) market in various places.
Major key players covered in this report are:
Criteo
Double Click
Facebook Ads Manager
Adobe
Trade Desk
Amazon (AAP)
Appnexus
Dataxu
Mediamath
SocioMatic
Sizmek
Tubemogul
Oath Inc
AdForm
Amobee
Centro Inc
Gourmet Ads
Rhythmone
Smart AdServer
Unruly Group
Emerse Sverige
StackAdapt
Regional Overview
A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Demand-Side Platform (DSP) report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
RTB (Real Time Bidding)
PPB (Programmatic Premium Buying)
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Retail
Automotive
BFSI
Telecom
Others
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Overview
1.1 Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Definition
1.2 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)
1.3 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)
1.4 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)
1.5 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)
1.6 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)
1.7 Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak
Chapter 2 Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.2 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.3 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Average Price by Player (2018-2020)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market by Type
3.1.1 RTB (Real Time Bidding)
3.1.2 PPB (Programmatic Premium Buying)
3.2 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.4 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Average Price by Type (2015-2020)
3.5 Leading Players of Demand-Side Platform (DSP) by Type in 2020
3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type
Chapter 4 Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Segment Analysis by Application
4.1 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market by Application
4.1.1 Retail
4.1.2 Automotive
4.1.3 BFSI
4.1.4 Telecom
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
4.3 Leading Consumers of Demand-Side Platform (DSP) by Application in 2020
4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application
Chapter 5 Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
5.1 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Market by Sales Channel
5.1.1 Direct Channel
5.1.2 Distribution Channel
5.2 Global Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Demand-Side Platform (DSP) by Sales Channel in 2020
5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel
Continued…
