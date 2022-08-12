Cycling Helmet Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030
Description
The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Cycling Helmet market analysis. The global Cycling Helmet market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.
The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Cycling Helmet market in various places.
Major key players covered in this report are:
Vista Outdoor
Dorel
Giant
Trek Bicycle
KASK
Mavic
Merida
Specialized
Uvex
Scott Sports
OGK KABUTO
MET
ABUS
POC
Urge
Lazer
Louis Garneau
Strategic Sports
LAS helmets
Fox Racing
Limar
Orbea
Rudy Project
Moon Helmet
SenHai Sports Goods
Shenghong Sports
GUB
One Industries
HardnutZ
Giro
Regional Overview
A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Cycling Helmet report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
MTB Helmets
Road Helmets
Sport Helmets
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Commuter & Recreation
Sport Games
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Cycling Helmet Market Overview
1.1 Cycling Helmet Definition
1.2 Global Cycling Helmet Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)
1.3 Global Cycling Helmet Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)
1.4 Global Cycling Helmet Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)
1.5 Global Cycling Helmet Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)
1.6 Global Cycling Helmet Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)
1.7 Cycling Helmet Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak
Chapter 2 Cycling Helmet Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Cycling Helmet Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.2 Global Cycling Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.3 Global Cycling Helmet Average Price by Player (2018-2020)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Cycling Helmet Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Cycling Helmet Market by Type
3.1.1 MTB Helmets
3.1.2 Road Helmets
3.1.3 Sport Helmets
3.2 Global Cycling Helmet Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Cycling Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.4 Global Cycling Helmet Average Price by Type (2015-2020)
3.5 Leading Players of Cycling Helmet by Type in 2020
3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type
Chapter 4 Cycling Helmet Market Segment Analysis by Application
4.1 Global Cycling Helmet Market by Application
4.1.1 Commuter & Recreation
4.1.2 Sport Games
4.2 Global Cycling Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
4.3 Leading Consumers of Cycling Helmet by Application in 2020
4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application
Chapter 5 Cycling Helmet Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
5.1 Global Cycling Helmet Market by Sales Channel
5.1.1 Direct Channel
5.1.2 Distribution Channel
5.2 Global Cycling Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Cycling Helmet by Sales Channel in 2020
5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel
Continued…
