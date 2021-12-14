Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | HARDEN, Zhongshan Timo Technology Co.ltd, Wuxi TOGO Environment Equipment Co.Ltd.

“

The report titled Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3881711/global-food-waste-depacking-and-separating-systems-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

HARDEN, Zhongshan Timo Technology Co.ltd, Wuxi TOGO Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., DODA, Doppstadt, Dupps, Gemidan Ecogi, Haarslev Industries, Scott Equipment, Ecoverse, Royal Dutch Kusters, Suzhou Gaofan Biological Technology Co., Ltd., SIEDON Technology, Shandong Qunfeng Heavy Industry Technology Co., Ltd., Sichuan Rongzhiyuan Ecological Environment Technology Co., Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product:

Processing Capacity: Less than 5 Tons/Hour

Processing Capacity: 5 to 20 Tons/Hour

Processing Capacity: 20to 40 Tons/Hour

Processing Capacity: More than 40 Tons/Hour



Market Segmentation by Application:

Supermarket

Restaurant

Recycle Station

Landfill

Others



The Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3881711/global-food-waste-depacking-and-separating-systems-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Processing Capacity: Less than 5 Tons/Hour

1.2.3 Processing Capacity: 5 to 20 Tons/Hour

1.2.4 Processing Capacity: 20to 40 Tons/Hour

1.2.5 Processing Capacity: More than 40 Tons/Hour

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Restaurant

1.3.4 Recycle Station

1.3.5 Landfill

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Production

2.1 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 HARDEN

12.1.1 HARDEN Corporation Information

12.1.2 HARDEN Overview

12.1.3 HARDEN Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 HARDEN Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 HARDEN Recent Developments

12.2 Zhongshan Timo Technology Co.ltd

12.2.1 Zhongshan Timo Technology Co.ltd Corporation Information

12.2.2 Zhongshan Timo Technology Co.ltd Overview

12.2.3 Zhongshan Timo Technology Co.ltd Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Zhongshan Timo Technology Co.ltd Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Zhongshan Timo Technology Co.ltd Recent Developments

12.3 Wuxi TOGO Environment Equipment Co.Ltd.

12.3.1 Wuxi TOGO Environment Equipment Co.Ltd. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Wuxi TOGO Environment Equipment Co.Ltd. Overview

12.3.3 Wuxi TOGO Environment Equipment Co.Ltd. Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Wuxi TOGO Environment Equipment Co.Ltd. Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Wuxi TOGO Environment Equipment Co.Ltd. Recent Developments

12.4 DODA

12.4.1 DODA Corporation Information

12.4.2 DODA Overview

12.4.3 DODA Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DODA Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 DODA Recent Developments

12.5 Doppstadt

12.5.1 Doppstadt Corporation Information

12.5.2 Doppstadt Overview

12.5.3 Doppstadt Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Doppstadt Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Doppstadt Recent Developments

12.6 Dupps

12.6.1 Dupps Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dupps Overview

12.6.3 Dupps Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dupps Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Dupps Recent Developments

12.7 Gemidan Ecogi

12.7.1 Gemidan Ecogi Corporation Information

12.7.2 Gemidan Ecogi Overview

12.7.3 Gemidan Ecogi Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Gemidan Ecogi Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Gemidan Ecogi Recent Developments

12.8 Haarslev Industries

12.8.1 Haarslev Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Haarslev Industries Overview

12.8.3 Haarslev Industries Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Haarslev Industries Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Haarslev Industries Recent Developments

12.9 Scott Equipment

12.9.1 Scott Equipment Corporation Information

12.9.2 Scott Equipment Overview

12.9.3 Scott Equipment Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Scott Equipment Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Scott Equipment Recent Developments

12.10 Ecoverse

12.10.1 Ecoverse Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ecoverse Overview

12.10.3 Ecoverse Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ecoverse Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Ecoverse Recent Developments

12.11 Royal Dutch Kusters

12.11.1 Royal Dutch Kusters Corporation Information

12.11.2 Royal Dutch Kusters Overview

12.11.3 Royal Dutch Kusters Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Royal Dutch Kusters Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Royal Dutch Kusters Recent Developments

12.12 Suzhou Gaofan Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

12.12.1 Suzhou Gaofan Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Suzhou Gaofan Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Overview

12.12.3 Suzhou Gaofan Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Suzhou Gaofan Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Suzhou Gaofan Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.13 SIEDON Technology

12.13.1 SIEDON Technology Corporation Information

12.13.2 SIEDON Technology Overview

12.13.3 SIEDON Technology Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 SIEDON Technology Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 SIEDON Technology Recent Developments

12.14 Shandong Qunfeng Heavy Industry Technology Co., Ltd.

12.14.1 Shandong Qunfeng Heavy Industry Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shandong Qunfeng Heavy Industry Technology Co., Ltd. Overview

12.14.3 Shandong Qunfeng Heavy Industry Technology Co., Ltd. Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shandong Qunfeng Heavy Industry Technology Co., Ltd. Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Shandong Qunfeng Heavy Industry Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.15 Sichuan Rongzhiyuan Ecological Environment Technology Co., Ltd

12.15.1 Sichuan Rongzhiyuan Ecological Environment Technology Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sichuan Rongzhiyuan Ecological Environment Technology Co., Ltd Overview

12.15.3 Sichuan Rongzhiyuan Ecological Environment Technology Co., Ltd Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sichuan Rongzhiyuan Ecological Environment Technology Co., Ltd Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Sichuan Rongzhiyuan Ecological Environment Technology Co., Ltd Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Production Mode & Process

13.4 Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Sales Channels

13.4.2 Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Distributors

13.5 Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Industry Trends

14.2 Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Drivers

14.3 Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Challenges

14.4 Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Food Waste Depacking and Separating Systems Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3881711/global-food-waste-depacking-and-separating-systems-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”