Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Gig Economy and Sharing Economy market analysis. The global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Gig Economy and Sharing Economy market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

Airbnb

BellHops

BHU Technology

BlaBlaCar

Couchsurfing

Didi Global

DoorDash

Eatwith

E-stronger

Favor Delivery

Fiverr

Fon

Guru.com

Handy

Hubble

JustPark

Lime

Lyft

Omni

Prosper

Silvernest

Spotahome

Stashbee

TaskRabbit

Turo

Twago Enterprise

Uber

Upwork

VaShare

Zipcar

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Gig Economy and Sharing Economy report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Shared Transportation

Shared Space/Room

Sharing Financial

Shared Health Care

Shared Knowledge Education

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Mobile Users

Desktop Users

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market Overview

1.1 Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Definition

1.2 Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market by Type

3.1.1 Shared Transportation

3.1.2 Shared Space/Room

3.1.3 Sharing Financial

3.1.4 Shared Health Care

3.1.5 Shared Knowledge Education

3.2 Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Gig Economy and Sharing Economy by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market by Application

4.1.1 Mobile Users

4.1.2 Desktop Users

4.2 Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Gig Economy and Sharing Economy by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Gig Economy and Sharing Economy by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

