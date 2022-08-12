Bio LPG Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio LPG in global, including the following market information:
Global Bio LPG Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bio LPG Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Bio LPG companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bio LPG market was valued at 154.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 176.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bio-oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bio LPG include Neste, SHV Energy, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., AvantiGas, Diamond Green, Eni, Total, Irving Oil, Repsol and Preem AB. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bio LPG manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bio LPG Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bio LPG Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bio-oil
Sugar
Others
Global Bio LPG Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bio LPG Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aircraft
Truck
Automobile
Others
Global Bio LPG Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bio LPG Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bio LPG revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bio LPG revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bio LPG sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Bio LPG sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Neste
SHV Energy
Renewable Energy Group, Inc.
AvantiGas
Diamond Green, Eni
Total
Irving Oil
Repsol
Preem AB
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bio LPG Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bio LPG Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bio LPG Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bio LPG Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bio LPG Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bio LPG Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bio LPG Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bio LPG Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bio LPG Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bio LPG Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bio LPG Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio LPG Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio LPG Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio LPG Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio LPG Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio LPG Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bio LPG Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Bio-oil
4.1.3 Sugar
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Bio LPG Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Bio LPG Reve
