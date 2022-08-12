Bio LPG Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio LPG in global, including the following market information:

Global Bio LPG Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bio LPG Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Bio LPG companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bio LPG market was valued at 154.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 176.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bio-oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio LPG include Neste, SHV Energy, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., AvantiGas, Diamond Green, Eni, Total, Irving Oil, Repsol and Preem AB. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bio LPG manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio LPG Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bio LPG Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bio-oil

Sugar

Others

Global Bio LPG Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bio LPG Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aircraft

Truck

Automobile

Others

Global Bio LPG Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bio LPG Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio LPG revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio LPG revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio LPG sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Bio LPG sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Neste

SHV Energy

Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

AvantiGas

Diamond Green, Eni

Total

Irving Oil

Repsol

Preem AB

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bio LPG Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bio LPG Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bio LPG Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bio LPG Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bio LPG Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bio LPG Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bio LPG Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bio LPG Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bio LPG Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bio LPG Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bio LPG Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio LPG Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio LPG Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio LPG Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio LPG Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio LPG Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bio LPG Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Bio-oil

4.1.3 Sugar

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Bio LPG Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Bio LPG Reve

