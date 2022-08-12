Robo-Advisor Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Robo-Advisor market analysis. The global Robo-Advisor market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Robo-Advisor market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

Betterment

FutureAdvisor

Personal Capital

Vanguard Personal Advisor

Wealthfront

WiseBanyan

SigFig Wealth Management

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios

SoFi Wealth

Wealthsimple

Ellevest

The Vanguard Group

TD Ameritrade

Axos Invest

Nutmeg Saving and Investment

Charles Schwab

Bambu

Hedgeable

Ally Financial

AssetBuilder

Blooom

Scalable Capital

Moneyfarm

Acorns

United Income

Rebellion Research

WealthNavi

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Robo-Advisor report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Pure Robo Advisory

Hybrid Robo advisory

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Retail Investors

High Net Worth Individuals

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

