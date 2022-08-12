Uncategorized

Global High-purity Neon Gas Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

High-purity Neon Gas market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-purity Neon Gas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

99.5%~99.9%

 

?99.9%

 

Segment by Application

Neon Lamp

Laser

Others

By Company

Air Liquide

Linde Group

Messer Group

Iceblick

Air Products

Air Water

Core Gas

Wuhan Steel Group

INGAS

Matheson Tri-gas

Baosteel

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 High-purity Neon Gas Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High-purity Neon Gas Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 99.5%~99.9%
1.2.3 ?99.9%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High-purity Neon Gas Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Neon Lamp
1.3.3 Laser
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High-purity Neon Gas Production
2.1 Global High-purity Neon Gas Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High-purity Neon Gas Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High-purity Neon Gas Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High-purity Neon Gas Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High-purity Neon Gas Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High-purity Neon Gas Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High-purity Neon Gas Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High-purity Neon Gas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global High-purity Neon Gas Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global High-purity Neon Gas Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global High-purity Neon Gas Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales High-purity Neon Gas by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global High-purity Neon G

 

