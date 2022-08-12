Global Industrial Floor Mats Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Industrial Floor Mats market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Floor Mats market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Anti-fatigue Mats
Anti-static Mats
Traction Mats
Non-conductive Mats
Other
Segment by Application
Commercial
Workshop
By Company
Wearwell
NoTrax
3M
Milliken & Company
Cintas
Condor
Apache Mills
Bergo Flooring
ALECO
American Mat Rubber
Crown Matting Technologies
Guardian Floor Protection
Kleen-Tex Industries
Mountville Mills
Ranco Industries
Smart Step
UniFirst Corporation
Zenith Industrial Rubber Products
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Floor Mats Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Floor Mats Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Anti-fatigue Mats
1.2.3 Anti-static Mats
1.2.4 Traction Mats
1.2.5 Non-conductive Mats
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Floor Mats Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Workshop
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Floor Mats Production
2.1 Global Industrial Floor Mats Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Floor Mats Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Floor Mats Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Floor Mats Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Floor Mats Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Industrial Floor Mats Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Floor Mats Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Industrial Floor Mats Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Industrial Floor Mats Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Industrial Floor Mats Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Industrial Floor Mats Sales by Region (2017-2022)
