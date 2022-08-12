Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Gas Based

Naphtha Based

Coal Based

Others

Segment by Application

Polyester Fibre

PET Bottle & Films

Antifreeze and Coolants

Chemical Intermediates

Others

By Company

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Dow

Huntsman International

LyondellBasell

Shell

Chemtex Speciality

SABIC

Lotte Chemical

MEGlobal

Formosa Plastics Group (FPG)

Reliance Industries

India Glycols

INEOS

GELSENCHEM

Sinopec

Nippon Shokubai

Petro Rabigh

Nan Ya Plastics

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Gas Based

1.2.3 Naphtha Based

1.2.4 Coal Based

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Polyester Fibre

1.3.3 PET Bottle & Films

1.3.4 Antifreeze and Coolants

1.3.5 Chemical Intermediates

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Production

2.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028



