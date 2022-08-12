Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Gas Based
Naphtha Based
Coal Based
Others
Segment by Application
Polyester Fibre
PET Bottle & Films
Antifreeze and Coolants
Chemical Intermediates
Others
By Company
Akzo Nobel
BASF
Dow
Huntsman International
LyondellBasell
Shell
Chemtex Speciality
SABIC
Lotte Chemical
MEGlobal
Formosa Plastics Group (FPG)
Reliance Industries
India Glycols
INEOS
GELSENCHEM
Sinopec
Nippon Shokubai
Petro Rabigh
Nan Ya Plastics
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Gas Based
1.2.3 Naphtha Based
1.2.4 Coal Based
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polyester Fibre
1.3.3 PET Bottle & Films
1.3.4 Antifreeze and Coolants
1.3.5 Chemical Intermediates
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Production
2.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/