Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells in global, including the following market information:
Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)
Global top five Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stationary Fuel Cells Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells include Altergy Systems, Ballard Power Systems, Toshiba Corp., Bramble Energy, ElectroChem, FKK, Fuelcell Energy, Fujikura and Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stationary Fuel Cells
Portable Fuel Cells
Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Distributed Generation
Standby Power
Space Shuttle
Other
Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)
Key companies Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Altergy Systems
Ballard Power Systems
Toshiba Corp.
Bramble Energy
ElectroChem
FKK
Fuelcell Energy
Fujikura
Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies
Ultracell Corp
Hydrogenics Corporation
IdaTech
Intelligent Energy Limited
ITM Power Plc.
Jadoo
Johnson Matthey Fuel Cells
Voller Energ
Plug Power Inc.
Powercell Sweden AB
Protonex
ReliOn, Inc.
Sharp Corp
Tanaka
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Product Type
