Combined Heat and Power System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Combined Heat and Power System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Combined Heat and Power System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Combined Heat and Power System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gas and Steam Turbine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Combined Heat and Power System include BDR Thermea, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Caterpillar, Clarke Energy, Yanmar, Cummins Inc., Dong Energy and Ener-G, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Combined Heat and Power System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Combined Heat and Power System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Combined Heat and Power System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gas and Steam Turbine
Reciprocating Engine
Fuel Cell and Microturbine
Global Combined Heat and Power System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Combined Heat and Power System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Utilities
Commercial
Others
Global Combined Heat and Power System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Combined Heat and Power System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Combined Heat and Power System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Combined Heat and Power System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BDR Thermea
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
Capstone Turbine Corporation
Caterpillar
Clarke Energy
Yanmar
Cummins Inc.
Dong Energy
Ener-G
Green Power International
Greenesol Power Systems
Honda Motor
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.
Marathon Engine Systems
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
Wartsila
Qnergy
Siemens Ltd.
Sonic Development
Sterling and Wilson
Sumitomo
Thermax Limited
Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems
Vaillant Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Combined Heat and Power System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Combined Heat and Power System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Combined Heat and Power System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Combined Heat and Power System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Combined Heat and Power System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Combined Heat and Power System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Combined Heat and Power System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Combined Heat and Power System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Combined Heat and Power System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Combined Heat and Power System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Combined Heat and Power System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Combined Heat and Power System Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
