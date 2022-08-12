Brand Licensing Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Brand Licensing market analysis. The global Brand Licensing market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Brand Licensing market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

The Walt Disney Company

Meredith Corporation

PVH Corp.

Iconix Brand Group

Authentic Brands Group

Universal Brand Development

Nickelodeon

Major League Baseball

IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company)

Sanrio

Sequential Brands Group

Westinghouse

General Motors

National Basketball Association

Electrolux

National Football League

Warner Bros. Consumer Products

The Pokemon Company International

Procter & Gamble

Ferrari

Ralph Lauren

Mattel

Ford Motor Company

BBC Worldwide

The Hershey Company

Stanley Black & Decker

PGA Tour

National Hockey League

Sunkist Growers

WWE

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Brand Licensing report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Apparels

Toys

Home Decoration

Software or Video Games

Food and Beverage

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Entertainment

Corporate Trademarks or Brands

Fashion

Sports

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Brand Licensing Market Overview

1.1 Brand Licensing Definition

1.2 Global Brand Licensing Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Brand Licensing Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Brand Licensing Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Brand Licensing Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Brand Licensing Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Brand Licensing Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Brand Licensing Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Brand Licensing Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Brand Licensing Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Brand Licensing Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Brand Licensing Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Brand Licensing Market by Type

3.1.1 Apparels

3.1.2 Toys

3.1.3 Home Decoration

3.1.4 Software or Video Games

3.1.5 Food and Beverage

3.2 Global Brand Licensing Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Brand Licensing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Brand Licensing Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Brand Licensing by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Brand Licensing Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Brand Licensing Market by Application

4.1.1 Entertainment

4.1.2 Corporate Trademarks or Brands

4.1.3 Fashion

4.1.4 Sports

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Brand Licensing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Brand Licensing by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Brand Licensing Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Brand Licensing Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Brand Licensing Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Brand Licensing by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

