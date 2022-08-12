Mining Equipment Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Mining Equipment market analysis. The global Mining Equipment market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Mining Equipment market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

Caterpillar

Komatsu

AB Volvo

Hitachi Construction

Joy Global (P&H)

Sandvik

Atlas Copco

Metso

Thyssenkrupp

Liebherr

Terex Mining

Kawasaki

Weir Group

FLSmidth

Tenova TAKRAF

Doosan

SANYI

NHI

Furukawa

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery

CNH

Zoomlion

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Mining Equipment report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Mineral Processing Equipment

Surface Mining Equipment

Underground Mining Equipment

Mining Drills & Breakers

Crushing

Pulverizing

& Screening Equipment

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Coal Mining

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Mining Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Mining Equipment Definition

1.2 Global Mining Equipment Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Mining Equipment Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Mining Equipment Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Mining Equipment Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Mining Equipment Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Mining Equipment Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Mining Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Mining Equipment Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Mining Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Mining Equipment Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Mining Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Mining Equipment Market by Type

3.1.1 Mineral Processing Equipment

3.1.2 Surface Mining Equipment

3.1.3 Underground Mining Equipment

3.1.4 Mining Drills & Breakers

3.1.5 Crushing

Pulverizing

& Screening Equipment

3.2 Global Mining Equipment Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mining Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Mining Equipment Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Mining Equipment by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Mining Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Mining Equipment Market by Application

4.1.1 Metal Mining

4.1.2 Mineral Mining

4.1.3 Coal Mining

4.2 Global Mining Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Mining Equipment by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Mining Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Mining Equipment Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Mining Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Mining Equipment by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

