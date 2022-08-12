Global De-Aromatic Solvents Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

De-aromatic solvents, also called de-aromatized hydrocarbon solvents or de-aromatic solvents, are a class of hydrocarbon solvents that are characterized by the presence of paraffinic, iso-paraffinic, and naphthenic components with very low aromatic content (<400 ppm). Global De-Aromatic Solvents key players include Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Mehta Petro Refineries, Sasol, SK, etc. China is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and North America, both with a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, Medium Flash Point is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Paints & Coatings, followed by Metal Working, Industrial Cleaning, Consumer Products, Adhesives & Sealants, Drilling Fluids, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global De-Aromatic Solvents Market

In 2020, the global De-Aromatic Solvents market size was US$ 1239 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1464.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2027.

