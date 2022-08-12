Global District Heating and Cooling Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
District Heating and Cooling market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global District Heating and Cooling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
District Heating
District Cooling
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Company
ENGIE
NRG Energy
Fortum
Empower
ADC Energy Systems
STEAG
?rsted A/S
Tabreed
Vattenfall
RWE AG
Goteborg Energi
Logstor
Shinryo
Emicool
Keppel DHCS
Statkraft
Ramboll
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Mid East & Africa
Southeast Asia
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 District Heating and Cooling Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 District Heating
1.2.3 District Cooling
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global District Heating and Cooling Production
2.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global District Heating and Cooling Production by Region
2.3.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Mid East & Africa
2.9 Southeast Asia
3 Global District Heating and Cooling Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global District Heating and Cooling Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global District Heating and Cooling Sal
