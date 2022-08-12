Global Offshore Wind Power Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Offshore Wind Power market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Offshore Wind Power market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Monopiles

Gravity

Jacket

Tripods

Tripiles

Floating

Segment by Application

Commercial

Demostration

By Company

Siemens

MHI Vestas

Senvion

Orano

BARD

Siemens (Gamesa)

Hitachi

Sinovel

Shanghai Electric

Envision

Goldwind

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Offshore Wind Power Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Monopiles

1.2.3 Gravity

1.2.4 Jacket

1.2.5 Tripods

1.2.6 Tripiles

1.2.7 Floating

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Demostration

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Offshore Wind Power Production

2.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Offshore Wind Power Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Offshore Wind Power Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Offshore Wind Power Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Offshore Wind Power Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Offshore Wind Power Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Offshore Wind Power Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Offshore Wind Power Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Offshore Wind

