Global Offshore Wind Power Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Offshore Wind Power market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Offshore Wind Power market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Monopiles
Gravity
Jacket
Tripods
Tripiles
Floating
Segment by Application
Commercial
Demostration
By Company
Siemens
MHI Vestas
Senvion
Orano
BARD
Siemens (Gamesa)
Hitachi
Sinovel
Shanghai Electric
Envision
Goldwind
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Offshore Wind Power Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Monopiles
1.2.3 Gravity
1.2.4 Jacket
1.2.5 Tripods
1.2.6 Tripiles
1.2.7 Floating
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Demostration
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Offshore Wind Power Production
2.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Offshore Wind Power Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Offshore Wind Power Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Offshore Wind Power Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Offshore Wind Power Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Offshore Wind Power Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Offshore Wind Power Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Offshore Wind Power Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Offshore Wind
