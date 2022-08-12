Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Up to 10W
11W-50W
51W-100W
100W-250W
Segment by Application
Computer & Office
Mobile Communications
Consumer Electronics
Telecom/Datacom
Industrial
Medical
LED Lighting
Wireless Power & Charging
Military & Aerospace
By Company
Delta (Eltek)
Lite-On Technology
Acbel Polytech
Salcomp
Chicony Power
Emerson (Artesyn)
Flextronics
Mean Well
TDK Lambda
Phihong
FSP
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
China Taiwan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Up to 10W
1.2.3 11W-50W
1.2.4 51W-100W
1.2.5 100W-250W
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Computer & Office
1.3.3 Mobile Communications
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 Telecom/Datacom
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Medical
1.3.8 LED Lighting
1.3.9 Wireless Power & Charging
1.3.10 Military & Aerospace
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production
2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 China Taiwan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global AC-DC External P
