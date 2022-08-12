Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market analysis. The global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

Landis+Gyr

Itron

Alcara Technologies (GE Meter)

Honeywell Elster

Xylem Inc

Siemens

EKA Systems (Eaton)

Trilliant

Kamstrup

Sensus

Silver Spring Networks

Nuri Telecom

Sagemcom

Iskraemeco

Echelon

Tantalus Systems

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

Techrise Electronics

Chintim Instruments

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Advanced Metering Infrastructure report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Smart Meters

Communications Infrastructure

Meter Data Management Systems

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Overview

1.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Definition

1.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market by Type

3.1.1 Smart Meters

3.1.2 Communications Infrastructure

3.1.3 Meter Data Management Systems

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Advanced Metering Infrastructure by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Advanced Metering Infrastructure by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Advanced Metering Infrastructure by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

