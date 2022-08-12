Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Anti-Slip Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-Slip Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water Based
Solvent Based
Segment by Application
Industrial Building
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Others
By Company
Sherwin-Williams
A&I Coatings
Jotun
Rust-Oleum
MEBAC
Randolph
American Safety
Amstep
Halo Surfaces
Henkel
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-Slip Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water Based
1.2.3 Solvent Based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Building
1.3.3 Residential Building
1.3.4 Commercial Building
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Production
2.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Anti-Slip Coatings by Region (2023-2028)
