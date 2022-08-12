Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Antifreeze Liquid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Ethylene Glycol
Propylene Glycol
Glycerin
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
Wolfoil
TOTAL SA
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Halfords Group PLC.
Rock Oil Company LLC.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
Prestone Products Corporation
KOST USA
Motul
Valvoline Inc
Bizol
Castrol Limited
Evans
StarBrite
BMW
Recochem OEM
PEAK
Audi
Genuine Honda
Ford
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ethylene Glycol
1.2.3 Propylene Glycol
1.2.4 Glycerin
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Production
2.1 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Aut
