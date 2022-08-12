Uncategorized

Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Bio-based PET Bottles

 

Bio-based PET Fibers

 

Bio-based PET Films

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging Industry

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

Textile Industry

Other

By Company

Coca-Cola

Indorama Ventures

M&G Chemicals

Novamont

Pepsi

Teijin

Toray

Toyota Tsusho

Plastipak Holdings

Anellotech

Far Eastern New Century

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bio-based PET Bottles
1.2.3 Bio-based PET Fibers
1.2.4 Bio-based PET Films
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging Industry
1.3.3 Automotive Industry
1.3.4 Electronics Industry
1.3.5 Textile Industry
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Production
2.1 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global

 

