Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Bio-based PET Bottles
Bio-based PET Fibers
Bio-based PET Films
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging Industry
Automotive Industry
Electronics Industry
Textile Industry
Other
By Company
Coca-Cola
Indorama Ventures
M&G Chemicals
Novamont
Pepsi
Teijin
Toray
Toyota Tsusho
Plastipak Holdings
Anellotech
Far Eastern New Century
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bio-based PET Bottles
1.2.3 Bio-based PET Fibers
1.2.4 Bio-based PET Films
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging Industry
1.3.3 Automotive Industry
1.3.4 Electronics Industry
1.3.5 Textile Industry
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Production
2.1 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global
