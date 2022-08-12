Global Bio-Renewable Chemicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Bio-Renewable Chemicals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-Renewable Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Glycerin
Lactic Acid
Succinic Acid
Others
Segment by Application
Bio-plastic
Bio-based Solvents
Bio-based Cleaners and Detergents
Others
By Company
BASF
Solazyme
Myriant
Elevance Renewable Sciences
DuPont Biosciences (Genencor)
Lanza Tech
Amyris
ZeaChem
Gevo
Evonik Indystries
Lanzatech
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-Renewable Chemicals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-Renewable Chemicals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glycerin
1.2.3 Lactic Acid
1.2.4 Succinic Acid
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-Renewable Chemicals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bio-plastic
1.3.3 Bio-based Solvents
1.3.4 Bio-based Cleaners and Detergents
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-Renewable Chemicals Production
2.1 Global Bio-Renewable Chemicals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-Renewable Chemicals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-Renewable Chemicals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-Renewable Chemicals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-Renewable Chemicals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-Renewable Chemicals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-Renewable Chemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bio-Renewable Chemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bio-Renewable Chemicals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bio-Renewable Chemicals Sales by Region
