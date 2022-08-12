Global VTOL Aircraft Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
VTOL Aircraft market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VTOL Aircraft market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Electric VTOL Vehicle
Hybrid-electric VTOL Vehicle
Segment by Application
Individual
Commercial
By Company
Vertical Aerospace
Lilium
Joby Aviation
Boeing
Volocopter
China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia)
Ehang
Airbus
AeroMobil
Kitty Hawk
Moog
Bell Textron
Opener
Aston Martin
WatFly
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 VTOL Aircraft Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global VTOL Aircraft Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Electric VTOL Vehicle
1.2.3 Hybrid-electric VTOL Vehicle
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global VTOL Aircraft Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Individual
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global VTOL Aircraft Production
2.1 Global VTOL Aircraft Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global VTOL Aircraft Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global VTOL Aircraft Production by Region
2.3.1 Global VTOL Aircraft Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global VTOL Aircraft Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global VTOL Aircraft Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global VTOL Aircraft Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global VTOL Aircraft Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global VTOL Aircraft Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global VTOL Aircraft Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global VTOL Aircraft Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales VTOL Aircraft by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global VTOL Aircraft Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global VTOL Aircraft Revenue by
