Global LNG-FSRU Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

LNG-FSRU market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LNG-FSRU market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

by Building Method

Retrofit

New

by Mooring Method

Multi-point Mooring

Single Point Mooring

by Scale

Small & Medium-scale

Large-scale

Segment by Application

Inland Transportation

Outer River Transportation

By Company

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

Samsung Heavy Industries

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

Sembcorp Marine

Keppel Offshore & Marine

Wison

The Kuok Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LNG-FSRU Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global LNG-FSRU Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Retrofit

1.2.3 New

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global LNG-FSRU Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Inland Transportation

1.3.3 Outer River Transportation

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global LNG-FSRU Production

2.1 Global LNG-FSRU Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global LNG-FSRU Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global LNG-FSRU Production by Region

2.3.1 Global LNG-FSRU Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global LNG-FSRU Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global LNG-FSRU Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global LNG-FSRU Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global LNG-FSRU Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global LNG-FSRU Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales LNG-FSRU by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North Ameri

