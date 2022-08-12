Global LNG-FSRU Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
LNG-FSRU market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LNG-FSRU market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
by Building Method
Retrofit
New
by Mooring Method
Multi-point Mooring
Single Point Mooring
by Scale
Small & Medium-scale
Large-scale
Segment by Application
Inland Transportation
Outer River Transportation
By Company
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
Samsung Heavy Industries
Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding
Sembcorp Marine
Keppel Offshore & Marine
Wison
The Kuok Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 LNG-FSRU Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global LNG-FSRU Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Retrofit
1.2.3 New
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global LNG-FSRU Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Inland Transportation
1.3.3 Outer River Transportation
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global LNG-FSRU Production
2.1 Global LNG-FSRU Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global LNG-FSRU Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global LNG-FSRU Production by Region
2.3.1 Global LNG-FSRU Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global LNG-FSRU Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global LNG-FSRU Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global LNG-FSRU Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global LNG-FSRU Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global LNG-FSRU Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales LNG-FSRU by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North Ameri
