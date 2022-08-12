Uncategorized

Global LNG-FSRU Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

LNG-FSRU market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LNG-FSRU market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

by Building Method

 

Retrofit

 

New

by Mooring Method

Multi-point Mooring

Single Point Mooring

by Scale

Small & Medium-scale

Large-scale

Segment by Application

Inland Transportation

Outer River Transportation

By Company

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

Samsung Heavy Industries

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

Sembcorp Marine

Keppel Offshore & Marine

Wison

The Kuok Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 LNG-FSRU Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global LNG-FSRU Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Retrofit
1.2.3 New
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global LNG-FSRU Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Inland Transportation
1.3.3 Outer River Transportation
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global LNG-FSRU Production
2.1 Global LNG-FSRU Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global LNG-FSRU Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global LNG-FSRU Production by Region
2.3.1 Global LNG-FSRU Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global LNG-FSRU Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global LNG-FSRU Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global LNG-FSRU Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global LNG-FSRU Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global LNG-FSRU Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales LNG-FSRU by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global LNG-FSRU Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North Ameri

 

