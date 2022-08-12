Integrated Facilities Management Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Integrated Facilities Management market analysis. The global Integrated Facilities Management market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Integrated Facilities Management market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

CBRE Group

Jones Lang LaSalle

Compass Group

Cushman & Wakefield

ISS Facilities Services

Sodexo

Aramark Corporation

Coor Service Management

Mitie Group

MacLellan Integrated Services

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Trimble

Accruent

MRI Software

Planon

ServiceChannel

Service Works Global

FMX

Causeway Technologies

FM System

Spacewell

iOFFICE

FSI

ARCHIBUS

Archidata

JadeTrack

UpKeep Maintenance Management

FacilityONE Technologies

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Integrated Facilities Management report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)

Building Information Modeling (BIM)

Facility Operations and Security Management

Facility Environment Management

Facility Property Management

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

IT and Telecommunications

Government & Public Administration

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Integrated Facilities Management Market Overview

1.1 Integrated Facilities Management Definition

1.2 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Integrated Facilities Management Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Integrated Facilities Management Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Integrated Facilities Management Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Integrated Facilities Management Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Integrated Facilities Management Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Integrated Facilities Management Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market by Type

3.1.1 Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)

3.1.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM)

3.1.3 Facility Operations and Security Management

3.1.4 Facility Environment Management

3.1.5 Facility Property Management

3.2 Global Integrated Facilities Management Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Integrated Facilities Management Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Integrated Facilities Management Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Integrated Facilities Management by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Integrated Facilities Management Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market by Application

4.1.1 IT and Telecommunications

4.1.2 Government & Public Administration

4.1.3 BFSI

4.1.4 Healthcare

4.1.5 Education

4.2 Global Integrated Facilities Management Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Integrated Facilities Management by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Integrated Facilities Management Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Integrated Facilities Management Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Integrated Facilities Management Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Integrated Facilities Management by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

