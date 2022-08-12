Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Agricultural and Farm Machinery market analysis. The global Agricultural and Farm Machinery market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Agricultural and Farm Machinery market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

John Deere

AGCO Corporation

CNH Industrial

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra

Alamo Group Inc.

Zetor Tractors A.S

Bucher Industries

Class KGaA

Escorts Group

Exel industries

Netafim Ltd

TAFE

SAME Deutz-Fahr

JCB

ISEKI

Caterpillar

Daedong Industrial Company

Kongskilde

Kivon RUS

Valmont Industries

Zoomlion

YTO Group

Lovol Heavy Industry

Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery

Wuzheng Group

Kuhn

Shifeng Group

Yanmar Company

AgriArgo

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Agricultural and Farm Machinery report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Farm Tractors

Harvesting Machinery

Plowing & Cultivation Machinery

Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

Haying Machinery

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Agricultural

Forestry

Horticulture

Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Overview

1.1 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Definition

1.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market by Type

3.1.1 Farm Tractors

3.1.2 Harvesting Machinery

3.1.3 Plowing & Cultivation Machinery

3.1.4 Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

3.1.5 Haying Machinery

3.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Agricultural and Farm Machinery by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market by Application

4.1.1 Agricultural

4.1.2 Forestry

4.1.3 Horticulture

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Agricultural and Farm Machinery by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Agricultural and Farm Machinery by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

