Auto Parts and Accessories Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Auto Parts and Accessories market analysis. The global Auto Parts and Accessories market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Auto Parts and Accessories market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

Bosch

Denso

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei

Toyota Boshoku

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

BorgWarner

Hyundai-WIA

Magneti Marelli

Samvardhana Motherson

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Auto Parts and Accessories report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Auto Parts and Accessories Market Overview

1.1 Auto Parts and Accessories Definition

1.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Auto Parts and Accessories Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Auto Parts and Accessories Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Auto Parts and Accessories Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market by Type

3.1.1 Driveline & Powertrain

3.1.2 Interiors & Exteriors

3.1.3 Electronics

3.1.4 Bodies & Chassis

3.1.5 Seating

3.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Auto Parts and Accessories by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Auto Parts and Accessories Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market by Application

4.1.1 OEMs

4.1.2 Aftermarket

4.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Auto Parts and Accessories by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Auto Parts and Accessories Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Auto Parts and Accessories by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

