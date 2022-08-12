Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market analysis. The global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

Accenture

Anatole

Asentinel

Avotus Corporation

Calero Software

CGI

CSC

Dimension Data

Econocom

Ezwim

IBM

Invoice Insight

MBG

MDSL

ProfitLine

Quickcomm Software

Rivermine

Tangoe

TeleManagement Technologies

Upland Software

Valicom

Vodafone

WidePoint Solutions

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Telecom Expense Management (TEM) report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Inventory Management

Invoice & Contract Management

Ordering & Provisioning Management

Reporting & Business Management

Sourcing Management

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retail

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Overview

1.1 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Definition

1.2 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market by Type

3.1.1 Inventory Management

3.1.2 Invoice & Contract Management

3.1.3 Ordering & Provisioning Management

3.1.4 Reporting & Business Management

3.1.5 Sourcing Management

3.2 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Telecom Expense Management (TEM) by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market by Application

4.1.1 BFSI

4.1.2 Consumer Goods & Retail

4.1.3 Manufacturing

4.1.4 IT & Telecom

4.1.5 Healthcare

4.2 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Telecom Expense Management (TEM) by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Telecom Expense Management (TEM) by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

