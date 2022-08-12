Welding Equipment Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030
The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Welding Equipment market analysis. The global Welding Equipment market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.
The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Welding Equipment market in various places.
Major key players covered in this report are:
ESAB
Fronius
Kemppi
Polysoude
Carl Cloos
EWM Group
Nimak
Telwin
TRUMPF
CEBORA
Lorch
Voestalpine
Lincoln Electric
Colfax
Illinois Tool Works
Kobe Steel
Air Liquide
Panasonic Welding Systems
Nelson Stud Welding
Obara
Jasic Technology
Riland
Hugong
Kokuho
Denyo
Timewelder
Aotai Electric
Koike Aronson
Aitel Welder
Taylor-Winfield Technologies
Regional Overview
A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Welding Equipment report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Arc Welding
Electrogas/Electroslag Welding
Friction Welding
Laser & Electron-beam Welding
Resistance Welding
Oxy-fuel Welding
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Heavy Equipment
Electronics
Medical and Precision Instruments
Energy and Chemicals
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Welding Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Welding Equipment Definition
1.2 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)
1.3 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)
1.4 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)
1.5 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)
1.6 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)
1.7 Welding Equipment Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak
Chapter 2 Welding Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Welding Equipment Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.2 Global Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.3 Global Welding Equipment Average Price by Player (2018-2020)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Welding Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Welding Equipment Market by Type
3.1.1 Arc Welding
3.1.2 Electrogas/Electroslag Welding
3.1.3 Friction Welding
3.1.4 Laser & Electron-beam Welding
3.1.5 Resistance Welding
3.2 Global Welding Equipment Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
3.4 Global Welding Equipment Average Price by Type (2015-2020)
3.5 Leading Players of Welding Equipment by Type in 2020
3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type
Chapter 4 Welding Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Application
4.1 Global Welding Equipment Market by Application
4.1.1 Construction
4.1.2 Automotive & Transportation
4.1.3 Heavy Equipment
4.1.4 Electronics
Medical and Precision Instruments
4.1.5 Energy and Chemicals
4.2 Global Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
4.3 Leading Consumers of Welding Equipment by Application in 2020
4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application
Chapter 5 Welding Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
5.1 Global Welding Equipment Market by Sales Channel
5.1.1 Direct Channel
5.1.2 Distribution Channel
5.2 Global Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Welding Equipment by Sales Channel in 2020
5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel
Continued…
