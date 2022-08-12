Welding Equipment Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Description

The impact of a number of factors such as economic, legal, social, political, technological, and modern business developments on market dynamics is briefly examined in the Welding Equipment market analysis. The global Welding Equipment market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps evaluate the top player’s contributions to the industry. Financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, critical data, product range, and segment contribution are all used to evaluate each manufacturer on a regular basis.

The analysis evaluates market aspects such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, as well as important factors that will affect the market throughout the projected time, from both the supply and demand sides. The paper includes an extensive PEST analysis for each of the five regions studied: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This analysis was done after researching the political, economic, social, and technical factors affecting the Welding Equipment market in various places.

Major key players covered in this report are:

ESAB

Fronius

Kemppi

Polysoude

Carl Cloos

EWM Group

Nimak

Telwin

TRUMPF

CEBORA

Lorch

Voestalpine

Lincoln Electric

Colfax

Illinois Tool Works

Kobe Steel

Air Liquide

Panasonic Welding Systems

Nelson Stud Welding

Obara

Jasic Technology

Riland

Hugong

Kokuho

Denyo

Timewelder

Aotai Electric

Koike Aronson

Aitel Welder

Taylor-Winfield Technologies

Regional Overview

A thorough review of all departments, geographic classifications, and country surveys were carried out with data that were meaningful in all respects. The purpose of this Welding Equipment report is to investigate growth trends, exciting opportunities, key obstacles, and future prospects. This research report covers information on strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, agreements, joint ventures, and key industry players. Reports are useful to customers, sellers, traders, service providers, and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Arc Welding

Electrogas/Electroslag Welding

Friction Welding

Laser & Electron-beam Welding

Resistance Welding

Oxy-fuel Welding

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Heavy Equipment

Electronics

Medical and Precision Instruments

Energy and Chemicals

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Welding Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Welding Equipment Definition

1.2 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Welding Equipment Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Welding Equipment Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Welding Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Welding Equipment Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Welding Equipment Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Welding Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Welding Equipment Market by Type

3.1.1 Arc Welding

3.1.2 Electrogas/Electroslag Welding

3.1.3 Friction Welding

3.1.4 Laser & Electron-beam Welding

3.1.5 Resistance Welding

3.2 Global Welding Equipment Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Welding Equipment Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Welding Equipment by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Welding Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Welding Equipment Market by Application

4.1.1 Construction

4.1.2 Automotive & Transportation

4.1.3 Heavy Equipment

4.1.4 Electronics

Medical and Precision Instruments

4.1.5 Energy and Chemicals

4.2 Global Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Welding Equipment by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Welding Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Welding Equipment Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Welding Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Welding Equipment by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continued…

