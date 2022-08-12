Global Automotive Metal Forming Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automotive Metal Forming market was valued at 22058.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Metal forming is the metalworking process of fashioning metal parts and objects through mechanical deformation; the workpiece is reshaped without adding or removing material, and its mass remains unchanged. Forming operates on the materials science principle of plastic deformation, where the physical shape of a material is permanently deformed.Aluminum is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period, by material type. It is rapidly replacing steel in many automotive applications like body in white and chassis. The usage rate (%) of aluminum for forming applications is higher in Europe and North America when compared with that in Asia Oceania. The consumer spending power and vehicle costs are higher in countries such as the US and Germany, as compared to the developing economies. Thus, automakers are increasing the use of expensive lightweight materials such as aluminum, which helps to reduce the overall vehicle weight, thus improving the performance and fuel efficiency. However, it is 35-40% costlier than steel, because of which it has a low penetration in Asia Oceania.

By Market Verdors:

Benteler

Tower International

Magna

Toyota Boshoku

Aisin Seiki

Kirchhoff

CIE Automotive

Mills Products

VNT Automotive

Superform Aluminium

Hirotec

Multimatic

Kaizen Metal Forming

Quintus Technologies

By Types:

Roll Forming

Stretch Forming

Stamping

Deep Drawing

Hydroforming

By Applications:

Passenger Car

LCV

Truck

Bus

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Metal Forming Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Metal Forming Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Roll Forming

1.4.3 Stretch Forming

1.4.4 Stamping

1.4.5 Deep Drawing

1.4.6 Hydroforming

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Metal Forming Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 LCV

1.5.4 Truck

1.5.5 Bus

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automotive Metal Forming Market

1.8.1 Global Automotive Metal Forming Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Metal Forming Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Metal Forming Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Metal Forming Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Metal Forming Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Metal Forming Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive M

