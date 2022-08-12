Global Wankel Engines Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Wankel Engines market was valued at 30.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.99% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Wankel engine is a type of internal combustion engine using an eccentric rotary design to convert pressure into rotating motion. In contrast to the more common reciprocating piston designs, the Wankel engine delivers advantages of simplicity, smoothness, compactness, high revolutions per minute, and a high power-to-weight ratio primarily due to the fact that it produces three power pulses per rotor revolution compared to one per revolution in a two-stroke piston engine and one per two revolutions in a four-stroke piston engine (although at the actual output shaft, there is only one power pulse per revolution, since the output shaft spins three times as fast as the actual rotor does, as can be seen in the animation below, making it roughly equivalent to a 2-stroke engine of the same displacement; this is also why the displacement only measures one face of the rotor, since only one face is working for each output shaft revolution). The engine is commonly referred to as a rotary engine, although this name also applies to other completely different designs, primarily aircraft engines with their cylinders arranged in a circular fashion around the crankshaft. All parts rotate consistently in one direction, as opposed to the common reciprocating piston engine, which has pistons violently changing direction.

The four-stage cycle of intake, compression, ignition, and exhaust occur each revolution at each of the three rotor tips moving inside the oval-like epitrochoid-shaped housing, enabling the three power pulses per rotor revolution. The rotor is similar in shape to a Reuleaux triangle with sides that are somewhat flatter.In the last several years, global market of Wankel Engines developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8%. In 2016, the actual production is about 900 Unit. The global average price of Wankel Engines is in the fluctuation trend, from 35.8 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 33 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global aero industry, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years. The classification of Wankel Engines includes Water Cooled and Air Cooled and the proportion of Water Cooled in 2016 is about 70%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Wankel Engines is widely used in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Airplanes, and Other. The most proportion of Wankel Engines is Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. Europe is the largest supplier of Wankel Engines, with a production market share nearly 77% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Wankel Engines, enjoying production market share nearly 16% in 2016. China has great consumption growth rate, Market competition is very intense. UAV Engines and Austro Engine are the two leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.

