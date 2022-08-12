Agrochemical Adjuvants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agrochemical Adjuvants in global, including the following market information:

Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Agrochemical Adjuvants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agrochemical Adjuvants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alkoxylates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agrochemical Adjuvants include Evonik, Nufarm, Croda, Nouryon, BASF, Huntsman, Solvay, Clariant and Momentive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agrochemical Adjuvants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alkoxylates

Sulfonates

Silicone

Others

Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others

Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Agrochemical Adjuvants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agrochemical Adjuvants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agrochemical Adjuvants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agrochemical Adjuvants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Agrochemical Adjuvants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Nufarm

Croda

Nouryon

BASF

Huntsman

Solvay

Clariant

Momentive

BRANDT.co

Dow

Helena Agri-Enterprises

Stepan Company

Wilbur-Ellis

Brandt

Ingevity

