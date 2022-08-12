Microgreen Planting Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microgreen Planting Technology in Global, including the following market information:
Global Microgreen Planting Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microgreen Planting Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Indoor Vertical Farming Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microgreen Planting Technology include AeroFarms, Fresh Origins, Gotham Greens, Madar Farms, 2BFresh, The Chef's Garden Inc, Farmbox Greens LLC, Living Earth Farm and GoodLeaf Farms and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Microgreen Planting Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microgreen Planting Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Microgreen Planting Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Indoor Vertical Farming Technology
Greenhouses Technology
Others
Global Microgreen Planting Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Microgreen Planting Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Microgreen Planting Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Microgreen Planting Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Microgreen Planting Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Microgreen Planting Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AeroFarms
Fresh Origins
Gotham Greens
Madar Farms
2BFresh
The Chef's Garden Inc
Farmbox Greens LLC
Living Earth Farm
GoodLeaf Farms
Bowery Farming
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microgreen Planting Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microgreen Planting Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microgreen Planting Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microgreen Planting Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microgreen Planting Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microgreen Planting Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microgreen Planting Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microgreen Planting Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Microgreen Planting Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Microgreen Planting Technology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microgreen Planting Technology Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microgreen Planting Technology Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
