Global Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
by Product Type
Self-supporting Type
Membrane-type
by Size
Small-scale
Medium-scale
Large-scale
Segment by Application
Commercial
Military
By Company
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
Samsung Heavy Industries
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding
STX Offshore?Shipbuilding
Sembcorp Marine
Keppel Offshore & Marine
Japan Marine United Corporation
Wison
COSCO SHIPPING HEAVY INDUSTRY
Knutsen Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Self-supporting Type
1.2.3 Membrane-type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Military
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier Production
2.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier Sales by Region
