Global Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Underground Gas Storage (UGS) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Underground Gas Storage (UGS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Depleted Fields
Aquifers
Salt Caverns
Segment by Application
Transportation
Life
Industrial Manufacturing
Others
By Company
John Wood Group PLC
Chiyoda Corporation
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
Enbridge Inc.
Engie SA
NAFTA
Centrica Storage Ltd
Rockpoint Gas Storage
Cardinal Gas Storage Partners
SNC-Lavalin
CB?I
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Depleted Fields
1.2.3 Aquifers
1.2.4 Salt Caverns
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Life
1.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Production
2.1 Global Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Underground Gas Storage (UGS) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Underground Gas St
