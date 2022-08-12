Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
LNG As A Bunker Fuel market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LNG As A Bunker Fuel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Truck To Ship (TTS)
Port To Ship (PTS)
Ship To Ship (STS)
Segment by Application
Roll-on/ro-ro Ship
Tugboat
Coastal Tanker/Bulk Carrier
Containership
Platform Supply Vessel
Smaller Passenger Ship
Big Fishing Vessel
By Company
Chantier Davie
General Dynamics NASSCO
VT Halter Marine
Gulf Coast Shipyard Group
Aker Philadelphia Shipyard
Ocean Tug and Barge Engineering
Fassmer Werft
Meyer Werft
Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft
Meyer Turku
Arctech Helsinki
Fincantieri
Kleven Verft
STX France
Damen Shipyards Group
Hoogezand Nieuwbouw
Ferus Smit
GdanskRemontowa
Sanmar
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry
Wuhu Hongri Shipping company
Jiangsu Zhengjiang Shipyard
CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding
Chongqing Jiangjin Feida
Jiangsu Qinfeng Chuanwu
Tsuji Heavy Industries
Jiangsu Jinyang Shipbuilding
Taizhou Jiangbei Zaochuanchang
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 LNG As A Bunker Fuel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Truck To Ship (TTS)
1.2.3 Port To Ship (PTS)
1.2.4 Ship To Ship (STS)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Roll-on/ro-ro Ship
1.3.3 Tugboat
1.3.4 Coastal Tanker/Bulk Carrier
1.3.5 Containership
1.3.6 Platform Supply Vessel
1.3.7 Smaller Passenger Ship
1.3.8 Big Fishing Vessel
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Production
2.1 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Production by Region
2.3.1 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 South Korea
3 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 202
