Air-Electrode Batteries Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air-Electrode Batteries in global, including the following market information:

Global Air-Electrode Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air-Electrode Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Air-Electrode Batteries companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air-Electrode Batteries market was valued at 1688.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5019.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Zinc-Air Batteries Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air-Electrode Batteries include Rayovac (Spectrum), Energizer, Arotech, Duracell, Power one, Camelion, Panasonic, House of Batteries and EnZinc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Air-Electrode Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air-Electrode Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air-Electrode Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Zinc-Air Batteries

Lithium-Air Batteries

Global Air-Electrode Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air-Electrode Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hearing Aid

Medical

Vehicles

Grid Backup

Others

Global Air-Electrode Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air-Electrode Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air-Electrode Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air-Electrode Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air-Electrode Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air-Electrode Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rayovac (Spectrum)

Energizer

Arotech

Duracell

Power one

Camelion

Panasonic

House of Batteries

EnZinc

Jauch group

Toshiba

NEXcell

Renata SA

ZAF Energy System

ZeniPower

Konnoc

Mullen Technologies, Inc.

PolyPlus Battery Company

