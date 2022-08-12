2022-2027 Global and Regional Citrate Plasticizer Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Citrate Plasticizer market was valued at 22.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.44% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Citrate plasticizer is produced using citric acid and alcohols as raw materials. Tributyl citrate (TBC) and acetyl tributyl citrate (ATBC) are the most commom citrate plasticizer. They have been approved by FDA as nontoxic plasticizer.Citrate plasticizer is very popular in many conutries because of its safety and biodegradability TBC, ATBC, TEC are the commonly used citrate plasticizers. Among them, ATBC is the most usually used type which took for 46.32% of the global production in 2015. USA, Europe and China are the major consumption areas. During 2011 and 2015, USA citrate plasticizer revenue increased from 55.85 million USD to 59.51 million USD, while Europe increased from 60.98 million USD to 66.27 million USD. China is also a large consumption area accounting for 18.58% revenue market. Under the government supervision and environmental requirements, citrate plasticizer market showed a good prospect.

By Market Verdors:

