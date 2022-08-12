Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Submerged Arc Welded Pipe market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Submerged Arc Welded Pipe market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Submerged Arc Welded Pipe market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Segment by Type

LSAW Pipe

SSAW Pipe

Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Construction & Utilities

Others

The report on the Submerged Arc Welded Pipe market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

TMK Group

Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

Jindal SAW Ltd.

Welspun

EUROPIPE GmbH

EEW Group

JFE Steel Corporation

SEVERSTAL

JSW Steel Ltd.

OMK

Cangzhou Spiral Steel Pipes Group Co., Ltd.

Tianjin You Fa Steel Pipe Group Stock Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe

ArcelorMittal

Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd.

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

Global Pipe Company

Arabian Pipes Company

Borusan Mannesmann

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Submerged Arc Welded Pipe market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Submerged Arc Welded Pipe with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Submerged Arc Welded Pipe submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 TMK Group

7.1.1 TMK Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 TMK Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 TMK Group Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 TMK Group Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

7.1.5 TMK Group Recent Development

7.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

7.2.1 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.2.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

7.2.5 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Recent Development

7.3 Jindal SAW Ltd.

7.3.1 Jindal SAW Ltd. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Jindal SAW Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Jindal SAW Ltd. Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Jindal SAW Ltd. Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

7.3.5 Jindal SAW Ltd. Recent Development

7.4 Welspun

7.4.1 Welspun Corporation Information

7.4.2 Welspun Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Welspun Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Welspun Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

7.4.5 Welspun Recent Development

7.5 EUROPIPE GmbH

7.5.1 EUROPIPE GmbH Corporation Information

7.5.2 EUROPIPE GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 EUROPIPE GmbH Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 EUROPIPE GmbH Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

7.5.5 EUROPIPE GmbH Recent Development

7.6 EEW Group

7.6.1 EEW Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 EEW Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 EEW Group Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 EEW Group Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

7.6.5 EEW Group Recent Development

7.7 JFE Steel Corporation

7.7.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 JFE Steel Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 JFE Steel Corporation Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 JFE Steel Corporation Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

7.7.5 JFE Steel Corporation Recent Development

7.8 SEVERSTAL

7.8.1 SEVERSTAL Corporation Information

7.8.2 SEVERSTAL Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SEVERSTAL Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SEVERSTAL Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

7.8.5 SEVERSTAL Recent Development

7.9 JSW Steel Ltd.

7.9.1 JSW Steel Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 JSW Steel Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 JSW Steel Ltd. Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 JSW Steel Ltd. Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

7.9.5 JSW Steel Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 OMK

7.10.1 OMK Corporation Information

7.10.2 OMK Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 OMK Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 OMK Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

7.10.5 OMK Recent Development

7.11 Cangzhou Spiral Steel Pipes Group Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Cangzhou Spiral Steel Pipes Group Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Cangzhou Spiral Steel Pipes Group Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Cangzhou Spiral Steel Pipes Group Co., Ltd. Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Cangzhou Spiral Steel Pipes Group Co., Ltd. Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

7.11.5 Cangzhou Spiral Steel Pipes Group Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.12 Tianjin You Fa Steel Pipe Group Stock Co., Ltd.

7.12.1 Tianjin You Fa Steel Pipe Group Stock Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Tianjin You Fa Steel Pipe Group Stock Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Tianjin You Fa Steel Pipe Group Stock Co., Ltd. Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Tianjin You Fa Steel Pipe Group Stock Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.12.5 Tianjin You Fa Steel Pipe Group Stock Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.13 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd.

7.13.1 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.13.5 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.14 Nippon Steel Corporation

7.14.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Corporation Information

7.14.2 Nippon Steel Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Nippon Steel Corporation Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Nippon Steel Corporation Products Offered

7.14.5 Nippon Steel Corporation Recent Development

7.15 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe

7.15.1 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.15.2 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.15.5 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Recent Development

7.16 ArcelorMittal

7.16.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

7.16.2 ArcelorMittal Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 ArcelorMittal Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 ArcelorMittal Products Offered

7.16.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

7.17 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd.

7.17.1 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.17.2 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd. Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

7.17.5 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.18 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

7.18.1 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Products Offered

7.18.5 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Recent Development

7.19 Global Pipe Company

7.19.1 Global Pipe Company Corporation Information

7.19.2 Global Pipe Company Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Global Pipe Company Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Global Pipe Company Products Offered

7.19.5 Global Pipe Company Recent Development

7.20 Arabian Pipes Company

7.20.1 Arabian Pipes Company Corporation Information

7.20.2 Arabian Pipes Company Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Arabian Pipes Company Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Arabian Pipes Company Products Offered

7.20.5 Arabian Pipes Company Recent Development

7.21 Borusan Mannesmann

7.21.1 Borusan Mannesmann Corporation Information

7.21.2 Borusan Mannesmann Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Borusan Mannesmann Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Borusan Mannesmann Products Offered

7.21.5 Borusan Mannesmann Recent Development

