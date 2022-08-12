Hand and Power Tools Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Hand and Power Tools Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Hand and Power Tools Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Hand and Power Tools market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Hand and Power Tools market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hand and Power Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Hand and Power Tools market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Hand and Power Tools Market Segment by Type

Hand Tools

Power Tools

Hand and Power Tools Market Segment by Application

Residential Applications

Construction Field

Industry Field

Gardening Field

Others

The report on the Hand and Power Tools market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Stanley Black＆Decker (DeWalt)

Bosch

TTI

Makita

Snap-on

HiKOKI

Apex Tool Group

Emerson

Dongcheng

Klein Tools

Hilti

DEVON (Chevron Group)

Festool

Ideal Industries

Positec Group

Knipex

Einhell

Wurth Group

Chicago Pneumatic

Jiangsu Jinding

& E. Fein

PHOENIX

Zhejiang Crown

Wiha

Tajima Tool

Channellock

KEN

Great Wall Precision

Akar Tools

JK Files

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Hand and Power Tools consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Hand and Power Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hand and Power Tools manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hand and Power Tools with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Hand and Power Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Hand and Power Tools Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Hand and Power Tools Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hand and Power Tools Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hand and Power Tools Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hand and Power Tools Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hand and Power Tools Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Hand and Power Tools Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Hand and Power Tools Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Hand and Power Tools Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hand and Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hand and Power Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hand and Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hand and Power Tools Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hand and Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hand and Power Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hand and Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hand and Power Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hand and Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hand and Power Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Stanley Black＆Decker (DeWalt)

7.1.1 Stanley Black＆Decker (DeWalt) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Stanley Black＆Decker (DeWalt) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Stanley Black＆Decker (DeWalt) Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Stanley Black＆Decker (DeWalt) Hand and Power Tools Products Offered

7.1.5 Stanley Black＆Decker (DeWalt) Recent Development

7.2 Bosch

7.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bosch Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bosch Hand and Power Tools Products Offered

7.2.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.3 TTI

7.3.1 TTI Corporation Information

7.3.2 TTI Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 TTI Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 TTI Hand and Power Tools Products Offered

7.3.5 TTI Recent Development

7.4 Makita

7.4.1 Makita Corporation Information

7.4.2 Makita Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Makita Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Makita Hand and Power Tools Products Offered

7.4.5 Makita Recent Development

7.5 Snap-on

7.5.1 Snap-on Corporation Information

7.5.2 Snap-on Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Snap-on Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Snap-on Hand and Power Tools Products Offered

7.5.5 Snap-on Recent Development

7.6 HiKOKI

7.6.1 HiKOKI Corporation Information

7.6.2 HiKOKI Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 HiKOKI Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 HiKOKI Hand and Power Tools Products Offered

7.6.5 HiKOKI Recent Development

7.7 Apex Tool Group

7.7.1 Apex Tool Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Apex Tool Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Apex Tool Group Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Apex Tool Group Hand and Power Tools Products Offered

7.7.5 Apex Tool Group Recent Development

7.8 Emerson

7.8.1 Emerson Corporation Information

7.8.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Emerson Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Emerson Hand and Power Tools Products Offered

7.8.5 Emerson Recent Development

7.9 Dongcheng

7.9.1 Dongcheng Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dongcheng Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Dongcheng Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Dongcheng Hand and Power Tools Products Offered

7.9.5 Dongcheng Recent Development

7.10 Klein Tools

7.10.1 Klein Tools Corporation Information

7.10.2 Klein Tools Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Klein Tools Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Klein Tools Hand and Power Tools Products Offered

7.10.5 Klein Tools Recent Development

7.11 Hilti

7.11.1 Hilti Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hilti Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hilti Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hilti Hand and Power Tools Products Offered

7.11.5 Hilti Recent Development

7.12 DEVON (Chevron Group)

7.12.1 DEVON (Chevron Group) Corporation Information

7.12.2 DEVON (Chevron Group) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 DEVON (Chevron Group) Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 DEVON (Chevron Group) Products Offered

7.12.5 DEVON (Chevron Group) Recent Development

7.13 Festool

7.13.1 Festool Corporation Information

7.13.2 Festool Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Festool Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Festool Products Offered

7.13.5 Festool Recent Development

7.14 Ideal Industries

7.14.1 Ideal Industries Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ideal Industries Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Ideal Industries Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Ideal Industries Products Offered

7.14.5 Ideal Industries Recent Development

7.15 Positec Group

7.15.1 Positec Group Corporation Information

7.15.2 Positec Group Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Positec Group Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Positec Group Products Offered

7.15.5 Positec Group Recent Development

7.16 Knipex

7.16.1 Knipex Corporation Information

7.16.2 Knipex Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Knipex Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Knipex Products Offered

7.16.5 Knipex Recent Development

7.17 Einhell

7.17.1 Einhell Corporation Information

7.17.2 Einhell Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Einhell Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Einhell Products Offered

7.17.5 Einhell Recent Development

7.18 Wurth Group

7.18.1 Wurth Group Corporation Information

7.18.2 Wurth Group Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Wurth Group Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Wurth Group Products Offered

7.18.5 Wurth Group Recent Development

7.19 Chicago Pneumatic

7.19.1 Chicago Pneumatic Corporation Information

7.19.2 Chicago Pneumatic Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Chicago Pneumatic Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Chicago Pneumatic Products Offered

7.19.5 Chicago Pneumatic Recent Development

7.20 Jiangsu Jinding

7.20.1 Jiangsu Jinding Corporation Information

7.20.2 Jiangsu Jinding Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Jiangsu Jinding Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Jiangsu Jinding Products Offered

7.20.5 Jiangsu Jinding Recent Development

7.21 C. & E. Fein

7.21.1 C. & E. Fein Corporation Information

7.21.2 C. & E. Fein Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 C. & E. Fein Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 C. & E. Fein Products Offered

7.21.5 C. & E. Fein Recent Development

7.22 PHOENIX

7.22.1 PHOENIX Corporation Information

7.22.2 PHOENIX Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 PHOENIX Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 PHOENIX Products Offered

7.22.5 PHOENIX Recent Development

7.23 Zhejiang Crown

7.23.1 Zhejiang Crown Corporation Information

7.23.2 Zhejiang Crown Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Zhejiang Crown Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Zhejiang Crown Products Offered

7.23.5 Zhejiang Crown Recent Development

7.24 Wiha

7.24.1 Wiha Corporation Information

7.24.2 Wiha Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Wiha Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Wiha Products Offered

7.24.5 Wiha Recent Development

7.25 Tajima Tool

7.25.1 Tajima Tool Corporation Information

7.25.2 Tajima Tool Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Tajima Tool Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Tajima Tool Products Offered

7.25.5 Tajima Tool Recent Development

7.26 Channellock

7.26.1 Channellock Corporation Information

7.26.2 Channellock Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Channellock Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Channellock Products Offered

7.26.5 Channellock Recent Development

7.27 KEN

7.27.1 KEN Corporation Information

7.27.2 KEN Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 KEN Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 KEN Products Offered

7.27.5 KEN Recent Development

7.28 Great Wall Precision

7.28.1 Great Wall Precision Corporation Information

7.28.2 Great Wall Precision Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Great Wall Precision Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Great Wall Precision Products Offered

7.28.5 Great Wall Precision Recent Development

7.29 Akar Tools

7.29.1 Akar Tools Corporation Information

7.29.2 Akar Tools Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Akar Tools Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Akar Tools Products Offered

7.29.5 Akar Tools Recent Development

7.30 JK Files

7.30.1 JK Files Corporation Information

7.30.2 JK Files Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 JK Files Hand and Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 JK Files Products Offered

7.30.5 JK Files Recent Development

