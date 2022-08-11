Propylene Industry Outlook in Argentina to 2028 – Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants

Summary

report, ?Propylene Industry Outlook in Argentina to 2025 – Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants?, provides up to date in-depth information on Argentina?s Propylene industry. The report presents major market trends. The report covers Argentina?s Propylene plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. The report offers historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, trade balance data, and company shares of the country?s leading Propylene producers.

Scope

The report provides comprehensive coverage of all parameters of the Propylene industry.

– Comprehensive information of all active Propylene plants in Argentina

– Comprehensive information of all planned Propylene projects in Argentina

– Capacity forecasts to 2025 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

– Propylene industry supply scenario in Argentina from 2011 to 2025

– Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

– Propylene industry market dynamics in Argentina from 2011 to 2025

– Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-use sector, and average prices

– Trade balance data from 2011 to 2025

– Import and export data and net exports and imports as a percentage of demand

– Company details, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming Propylene plants

– Company capacity shares for key Propylene producers in Argentina.

Table of content

Table of Contents

List of Tables

List of Figures

Argentina Propylene Industry, Supply Scenario, 2009-2023

Argentina Propylene Industry, Total Plant Capacity, 2009-2023

Argentina Propylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

Argentina Propylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

Argentina Propylene Industry, Company Share, 2018

Argentina Propylene Industry, Planned Projects Details, 2018-2023

Argentina Propylene Industry, Market Dynamics, 2009-2023

Argentina Propylene Industry, Market Size, 2009-2023

Argentina Propylene Industry, Demand and Production Outlook, 2009-2023

Argentina Propylene Industry, Demand by End Use Sector, 2018

Argentina Propylene Industry, Price Forecasts, 2009-2023

Argentina Propylene Trade Balance, 2009-2023

Argentina Propylene Industry, Imports and Exports, 2009-2023

Argentina Propylene Industry, Net Exports, 2009-2023

Argentina Propylene Industry, Imports as Percentage of Demand, 2009-2023

Company name1, Company Snapshot

Company name1, Company Overview

Company name1, Key Information

Company name1, Business Description

Company name1,PropyleneMarket, 2018

Company name1,PropyleneCapacity Split, Argentina and Rest of the World, 2018

Company name1,PropylenePlant Capacity Share in Argentina, 2018

Company name1,PropyleneCapacity in Argentina, 2009-2023

Company name1,PropylenePlant Details in Argentina, 2018

Other companies information

Appendix

Definitions

Installed Plant Capacity

Process

Technology

Abbreviations

